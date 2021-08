On August 20, Kenya’s Court of Appeals upheld a ruling declaring President Kenyatta’s signature political reform project, the Building Bridges Initiative, unconstitutional, altering the course of Kenyan politics one year out from the next general election cycle. Kenya’s judiciary has determined that the presidency has no authority to initiate constitutional changes, scuppering a plan crafted to reduce the stakes of political competition by ensuring that a broader range of political figures could access power at any given time. Given Kenya’s history of political violence around elections, this shifting landscape deserves close attention.