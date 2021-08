The Apple Watch is loaded with amazing features that make it a staple for most people in their everyday lives — whether you’re using it to check messages and emails throughout the day or using it as a tool to improve your health and wellness. But with all those powerful features comes a usage caveat — the Apple Watch is only made to last 18 hours, meaning you do have to charge it daily. This Braided Magnetic Apple Watch Charging Cable is an excellent option to keep your Apple Watch fully charged and optimized for all the ways you use it throughout your day.