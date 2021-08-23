Cancel
G7 need to talk about extending evacuations deadline from Kabul, Germany says

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) – Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) industrialised countries need to coordinate evacuation efforts from Kabul airport and whether they should continue beyond the Aug 31 deadline set by the United States, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday. At their summit on Tuesday, G7 leaders...

