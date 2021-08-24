Auto shop employee killed, another injured in Upper East Side shooting

Two employees were shot and one was killed outside an Upper East Side auto body shop Monday morning.

It happened at NYC Auto Inc. on East 95th Street at around 9:30 a.m.

Police say the suspect walked into the car shop and after some sort of verbal altercation with a 33-year-old employee, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot him in the head and shoulder.

He then reportedly shot a 43-year-old employee in the back.

Both men were rushed to the hospital where the 33-year-old Mario Gonzalez, said to be the shop's receptionist, was pronounced dead.

43-year-old William Fuentes was said to be stable.

The gunman fled the scene in a blue Chevy SUV and was last seen heading toward the FDR Drive.

Police say the shooting appeared to be targeted and was the result of a dispute with the auto body shop. Detectives declined to elaborate further.

A woman who is a customer and lives across the street said she knew the receptionist.

"He was, like, the receptionist, he made the appointments and everything, wrote down all the information," she said. "The nicest guy in the world, not the kind of person you would expect this to happen to."

Jeff Saver learned of the shooting while arriving to pick up a car.

"I think it's terrible, it's awful," Saver said. "Shoot somebody in the head for clearly no good reason. I mean, there's never a good enough reason for something like that. I feel terrible."

Police investigate at the scene of a shooting on the Upper East Side.

