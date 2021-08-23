Cancel
Laredo, TX

Luis A. Flores

Laredo Morning Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuis A. Flores, 60, was called by the Lord on August 18, 2021. He was preceded in death by his mother, Maria T. Flores. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 39 years of marriage, Beatriz Flores, daughter: Ana Luisa (Alex) Martinez, Marcella Leticia (Benny) Martinez, & Brandy (Mere Magaña) Lopez, grandchildren: Aubrey, Anthony, Alisson, Alyssa Magaña, and Brayon Martinez, father, Calixto "Kiko" Flores Sr., siblings: Calixto "Kiko" (Ana) Flores Jr., Leticia (Leonel) Elizondo & Albert (Alma) Flores, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

www.lmtonline.com

#Guadalupe Catholic Church
