Rev. Dr. Blythe Denham Kieffer: Ebb and flow

“…they saw Jesus walking on the sea and coming near the boat, and they were terrified. But Jesus said to them, 'It is I; do not be afraid.' ” — John 6:19b-20 Anne Morrow Lindbergh, in her book “Gift from the Sea,” brings us to the shore and invites us to widen our understanding of the ebb and flow of life’s changing tides and to strengthen our “inner being.” The wife of Charles Lindbergh, the first man to fly across the Atlantic in 1927, Anne was a woman familiar with seas and the abrupt changes of life’s tides. After their marriage in 1929, Anne involved herself in Charles’ flying career, accompanying him on his survey flights for future airlines. Following the tragic kidnapping and murder of their first child, the Lindberghs moved to Europe for protection and privacy. World War II meant another change, bringing them home to the United States where Anne lived at the time she wrote "Gift from the Sea."