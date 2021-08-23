5 New Apple and Honey Desserts for Celebrating Rosh Hashanah

Ring in Jewish New Year with these sweet treats. For many in the Jewish community, Rosh Hashanah is a time of celebration, self-reflection and prayer. Often lasting two days, Rosh Hashanah marks the beginning of Jewish New Year and ushers in the 10 holiest days of Judaism, ending with Yom Kipper, the Day of Atonement. Like other New Year’s celebrations, certain foods are prepared in accordance with Rosh Hashanah. One of the most important dishes is apple slices dipped in honey, which symbolizes the wish for a sweet new year ahead. Inspired by this traditional combination, we rounded up five delicious ways to make apples and honey a part of this year’s celebration. From flaky baklava to spongey bundt cake, here are all of our favorites. Shanah Tovah!