Red Sox: Actions speak louder than words and it’s time to stop talking

BOSTON -- “E” didn’t just stand for errors on a Saturday night in which the reeling Red Sox made five of them in an ugly 10-1 loss to the Rangers. “Embarrassing is the word,” said Red Sox manager Alex Cora. “It starts from me. Five errors. We didn’t run the bases well, we didn’t put good at-bats [together], we didn’t pitch. I think in this thing, it’s a team effort. It starts with us, with the coaches, to keep coaching, and we’ve been playing sloppy ball for a while. They keep doing it. At one point, we’ve got to be accountable too.”