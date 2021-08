The Cincinnati Reds offense roughed up Milwaukee Brewers ace Corbin Burnes, but once again, the Reds bullpen was unable to hold onto a three-run lead and Cincinnati dropped the series opener to the Brewers (7-4) last night in Milwaukee. Although Cincinnati lost, they remain a game ahead of the San Diego Padres for the final NL Wild Card spot. Game 2 of the Reds and Brewers is set for today in Milwaukee with pregame at 7:40 PM and first pitch set for 8:10 PM. You can hear the complete Reds broadcast of tonight’s game and all season games on Classic Hits Radio, AM 600 and 99.3 FM WKYH in Paintsville.