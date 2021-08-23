Anna’s Daily Rock News Blah

Cancel
Here’s a look at what’s going on in today’s rock news. -The FDA has officially granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. The move was announced Monday morning after a three-month review of the company’s application. The vaccine will now be marketed as ‘Comirnaty’, and is approved for all people 16 and older. It will remain under emergency authorization for children ages 12-15. So what does full approval mean? Possibly more vaccine mandates from employers and universities, who were waiting for full approval to require vaccinations. It could also mean more people getting the shot – a recent poll found that 30 percent of unvaccinated people would be more willing to take a vaccine that had full FDA approval.

