NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tropical depression 9 has formed in the central Caribbean and will likely continue to strengthen over the next 3-4 days. The system is expected to be fast moving and could bring rain to the area as soon as overnight late Saturday into Sunday night. Current strength is for a cat 2 or low end cat 3. This could change as we need to prepare for a category higher. Right now high pressure still dominates the Southeast, but that high will weaken quickly from the west as a cold front approaches making anywhere from the Texas coast through Louisiana into Mississippi vulnerable to a storm. We need to pay close attention over the next several days and review storm plans as there could be a quick call to action.