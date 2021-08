Vicky Nguyen is back in the meal prep business after taking a couple of years off to have twins. A Healthy Hand has changed its focus a bit. Before, it provided clean meals to mostly bodybuilders. Vicky and her husband are both bodybuilders. However, this time, she’s making low-calorie meals for a much wider customer base. I found Vicky on Instagram and became a customer to help me drop my pandemic pounds. Her 300-700 calorie dishes for $9-$12, depending on size, really got my attention. I don’t know how the mom of four finds the time but she makes four different bowls twice a week for pickup from Little Saigon at 333-William. Her mom closed the popular restaurant due to COVID-19 and then decided to retire. But Vicky plans to reopen it in January after a renovation with a mix of Little Saigon classics and new dishes. I think it’s the perfect time for healthy home-cooked meals, fully prepared and ready to go. All the best Vicky, your future is bright! And please tell when Little Saigon reopens so I can let people know.