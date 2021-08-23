Isometric RPG Encased shows off alternate gameplay styles in latest trailer
A new trailer has been released for upcoming Isometric RPG Encased, showing off some of the gameplay options for those willing to go off the beaten path. While a lot of RPGs claim to offer choice, developer Dark Crystal Games claim its game will fully support the choices of players who colour outside the lines. In fact, they’ve gone so far as to create entire branching paths including endings for particularly unusual playthroughs.www.videogamer.com
