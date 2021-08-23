Cancel
Sports

Little Caesars Arena named 2021 Sensory Inclusive Venue of the Year

NHL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT -- KultureCity, an organization recognized nationwide for using resources to revolutionize and effect change in the community for those with sensory needs, has named Little Caesars Arena the 2021 Sensory Inclusive Venue of the Year. The award was presented at the KultureBALL in Birmingham, Ala., on Saturday, August 21.

