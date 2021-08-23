12 Families Share Their Funny, Sweet & Silly Back-To-School Traditions

Noah Tingle was determined to make some lasting memories with his little brother before he went off to college and began the next phase of his life. So on the first day of the then-12-year-old Max Tingle's 2019 school year, the Louisiana teen ran outside to greet his baby brother as he came off the bus. The next day, according to CBS News, Noah — who was a 17-year-old high school senior at the time — switched things up with a Santa Claus outfit to welcome Max home. Understandably, the youngster was embarrassed by his big brother's wacky show of love and tried to run away and avoid Noah.