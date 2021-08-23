12 Families Share Their Funny, Sweet & Silly Back-To-School Traditions
From the little extras, like adorable school supplies and cartoon-character backpacks, to the big things (don’t forget to pack that yummy lunch!), thoughtful gestures can make the back-to-school transition so much easier for your family — not to mention, way more fun! Documenting the day makes it all the sweeter, too, whether you dress up your front lawn with signs and balloons for a photo shoot, or just take an extra 30 seconds to snap a selfie with your kiddo before the bus rolls up.www.romper.com
Comments / 0