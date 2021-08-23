Get Ready To Rock: Let’s Sing 2022 Will Be Available in November
Ravenscourt and Voxler are happy to announce that Let’s Sing 2022, the newest entry in their critically acclaimed karaoke series, will be available in November 2021. With Let’s Sing 2022 releasing on PlayStation®4, the Xbox One family of devices including the Xbox One X, and Nintendo Switch™, but also on PlayStation®5, it will be the first karaoke game available for the new console generation. The game will also be playable on the Xbox Series X/S.www.impulsegamer.com
