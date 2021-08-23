Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Orioles plunge to new depths on 18-game losing skid

allfans.co
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Baltimore Orioles have lost 18 games in a row, and somehow that doesn’t do their skid justice. What’s startling is how rarely they’ve come close to ending the slide. Baltimore’s losing streak is the longest in the major leagues since Kansas City’s 19-gamer in 2005. The Orioles have been outscored during their slide by 102 runs — an average of 5.7 per game. Only one of their defeats has been by one run, and two others were by two. They’ve lost by seven or more runs seven times during this nightmarish stretch.

allfans.co

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#The Orioles#Gamer#The Baltimore Orioles#Tampa Bay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
MLBfoxbaltimore.com

Orioles' Skid Reaches Eight

BALTIMORE -- — Miguel Cabrera is heading back to Detroit for what should be the Tigers' most anticipated homestand in a while. One homer shy of 500, Cabrera sat out the last game of Detroit's trip Thursday, and the Tigers did fine without him, beating Baltimore 6-4 to complete a three-game sweep.
MLBbostonnews.net

Red Sox win to extend Orioles' skid to 11 games

J.D. Martinez hit a go-ahead three run home run in the first inning and the Boston Red Sox coasted past the visiting Baltimore Orioles 6-2 to complete a three-game sweep Sunday afternoon. Boston starter Eduardo Rodriguez (9-6) struck out six and allowed three hits with three walks over six innings...
MLBCamden Chat

Orioles lose 3-1 to Braves, have dropped 18 in a row

Sometimes when I sit down to write about the Baltimore Orioles, I wonder what even am I doing? Why am I spending my Sunday afternoon fending off my four-year-old daughter’s requests to play so that I can pay attention to a team that loses all the time? A team that, if I’m being honest, brings me very little happiness. A team that seems hopeless no matter where their minor league system ranks. A team that I have a hard time believing will actually be good any time soon.
MLBchatsports.com

Orioles end 19-game skid by getting past Ohtani, Angels

After 19 consecutive losses, the Baltimore Orioles were ready to try just about anything. Newcomer Chris Ellis found that out while preparing to make his first big league start. “I was sitting at my locker, kind of just going over the lineup for the day, and I saw Trey Mancini...
MLBtheScore

Braves win 9th straight, extend Orioles' losing streak to 18

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Atlanta Braves haven't lost in nine games and the Baltimore Orioles haven't won in twice that many. That doesn't mean their latest matchup was a foregone conclusion. “We just take every win for what it is, and then on to the next one," Braves right-hander Touki...
MLBCentral Illinois Proud

Shohei Ohtani, Angels out to send Orioles to 20th straight loss

The Baltimore Orioles haven’t had many breaks during their 19-game losing streak. They will face another major challenge on Wednesday in their bid to avoid the longest skid in the majors since the Montreal Expos lost 20 straight in 1969. Los Angeles Angels right-hander Shohei Ohtani is scheduled to start...
MLBWBAL Radio

Orioles snap 19-game skid with 10-6 win over Angels

BALTIMORE (AP) — After 19 consecutive losses, the Baltimore Orioles were ready to try just about anything. Newcomer Chris Ellis found that out while preparing to make his first big league start. “I was sitting at my locker, kind of just going over the lineup for the day, and I...
NFLSportsnet.ca

How the Baltimore Orioles are opening to MLB's eyes to tanking

Aug. 25: Berrios Hit Hard, Ken Rosenthal & David Samson. Ben Ennis and Stephen Brunt host. Ben Nicholson-Smith talks about Jose Berrios’ rough outing for the Blue Jays against the White Sox and the team’s lack of clutch hitting of late (22:40). Does MLB need to implement anti-tanking measures? The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal wonders that amidst the Baltimore Orioles awful 2021 campaign (47:31). CFL historian […]
MLBNBC Washington

Orioles Leadoff Hitter Cedric Mullins Homers Off Shohei Ohtani's First Pitch

SEE IT: Orioles' Cedric Mullins homers off Shohei Ohtani's 1st pitch originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Riding low coming into Wednesday's game at Camden Yards off 19 straight losses, home fans didn't come to Oriole Park to possibly watch a 20th straight. They came to see the best two-way player in baseball, Shohei Ohtani, pitch for the Angels.
MLBDetroit News

Orioles snap 19-game skid after shaky start by Shohei Ohtani

— After 19 consecutive losses, the Baltimore Orioles were ready to try just about anything. Newcomer Chris Ellis found that out while preparing to make his first big league start. “I was sitting at my locker, kind of just going over the lineup for the day, and I saw Trey...
MLBbaltimorebaseball.com

Akin pitches 7 strong innings as Orioles win 2nd straight, 13-1 over Angels; Severino has 6 RBIs

BALTIMORE—A day after their ebullient win over the Los Angeles Angels that ended a 19-game losing streak, the Orioles followed it with a resounding win. Keegan Akin threw seven strong innings and Pedro Severino had six RBIs, including a grand slam, in the Orioles’ 13-1 win over the Angeles before an announced crowd of 10,211 at Camden Yards on Thursday afternoon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy