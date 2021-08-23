Tennis in the Land: Interdisciplinary team creates custom umpire chairs at Sears think[box]
For the first time in the city’s history, women’s professional tennis is coming to Cleveland, and an interdisciplinary team at Case Western Reserve University is taking a front row seat—or rather, making a front row seat. The iconic tennis umpire chairs that are standing tall at center court of the inaugural 2021 Tennis in the Land event were created in Sears think[box], Case Western Reserve’s open-source makerspace.thedaily.case.edu
