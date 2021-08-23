China Passes Data Privacy Law, Toughens Regulation On Tech Companies
WASHINGTON — China has toughened its regulation on its tech companies by approving new rules about collecting and using personal data. The Personal Information Protection Law — which was approved on Aug. 20 by China’s Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress and will take effect Nov. 1 — prohibits “illegally collecting, using, processing, transmitting, disclosing and trading people’s personal information.” The full […]www.thefloridastar.com
