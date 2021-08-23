Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Merritt Island, FL

Ingenuity makes 12th flight from the Martian surface

By Matt Haskell
SpaceFlight Insider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn yet another milestone, the Mars Helicopter Ingenuity made its 12th flight from the Red Planet’s surface on Aug. 16. The 169-second flight served as a way for engineers and scientists to recon the exploration path of the Mars Rover Perseverance within a region of the planet dubbed South Séítah. The helicopter also took flight to obtain color photographs of the area, which includes images of rocks that Perseverance will eventually examine.

www.spaceflightinsider.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Industry
State
Florida State
City
Merritt Island, FL
Merritt Island, FL
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Martian Surface#Mars Helicopter Ingenuity#Mars Rover
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
AstronomyUniverse Today

The Best Evidence for Life on Mars Might be Found on its Moons

The search for Martian life has been ongoing for decades. Various landers and rovers have searched for biosignatures or other hints that life existed either currently or in the past on the Red Planet. But so far, results have been inconclusive. That might be about to change, though, with a slew of missions planned to collect even more samples for testing. Mars itself isn’t the only place they are looking, though. Some scientists think the best place to find evidence of life is one of Mars’ moons.
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Venus and a newly discovered comet will cross paths in December. Will sparks fly?

Venus is Earth's twisted twin in so many ways, what about on the skywatching front?. Alas, stargazing isn't great from the Venusian surface: The thick carbon-dioxide atmosphere that blankets the planet means there's no catching a break in the clouds. But above those clouds — where, come to think of it, conditions are rather less lethal for human stargazers anyway — the view of the night sky might be pretty similar to that on Earth.
Astronomyhealththoroughfare.com

NASA’s Perseverance Rover Captures Footage of Shiny Object From Mars

Exploring Mars is such a great idea! Who knows what our neighboring planet could be hiding. We don’t have to think only about extraterrestrial beings ready to give us the answers to the most profound questions about the Universe. Astronomers explore the possibilities of building a base on Mars in the future.
AstronomyCNET

Will an asteroid ever hit Earth? NASA scientist gives reassuring answer

There's nothing quite like an alarmist headline about a big asteroid visiting Earth's neighborhood in space to get the blood pumping. Add in the popularity of space disaster movies like Armageddon, and you can understand why humanity might have an obsession with space rocks. So what does a NASA scientist have to say about it?
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
LiveScience

10 things we know about the secret X-37B space plane

The U.S. Department of Defense's uncrewed X-37B spy plane is one of the most intriguing spaceships in the world, flying regular covert missions whose purposes aren't fully known. But over the years, information about the craft, which is also known as the Orbital Test Vehicle (OTV), has come to light in dribs and drabs. Here, we take a look at 10 things that can be definitively said about the secretive space plane.
Aerospace & Defensetheredstonerocket.com

Spacecraft sheds light on asteroid’s future orbit

In a study released Aug. 11, NASA researchers used precision-tracking data from the agency’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft to better understand movements of the potentially hazardous asteroid Bennu through the year 2300, significantly reducing uncertainties related to its future orbit and improving scientists’ ability to determine the total impact probability and predict orbits of other asteroids.
AstronomyKCTV 5

WOW! NASA releases video showing panoramic view of Mars

(CNN) – NASA has released a breathtaking panorama video of Mars!. NASA reports its Curiosity Rover took 129 individual images while it traveled up the side of Mars’ Mount Sharp. The detailed compilation shows at 360-degree view of part of the red plant’s Gale Crater, including Rafael Navarro Mountain – named in honor of a late NASA scientist.
Aerospace & DefensePhys.org

NASA's Psyche mission moves closer to launch

As part of NASA's Discovery Program, the mission to explore a metal-rich asteroid is well on its way to an August 2022 launch. With NASA's Psyche mission now less than a year from launch, anticipation is building. By next spring, the fully assembled spacecraft will ship from the agency's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California to NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida for a launch period that opens Aug. 1, 2022.
AstronomyThe Next Web

Watch NASA’s stunning new panorama of the Martian landscape

NASA’s Perseverance rover may be hogging the headlines, but its predecessor is also capturing new insights about Mars. Since August 2012, the Curiosity buggy has been studying whether the red planet could have once supported microbial life. To mark the rover’s ninth year on Mars, NASA has created a 360-degree...
Orlando, FLclick orlando

NASA’s Perseverance rover catches glimpse of Mars’ moon

ORLANDO, Fla. – NASA’s Mars rover is roaming the red planet to search for signs of life, but sometimes it comes across other incredible interstellar sights. While on a mission to watch for clouds, NASA’s rover Perseverance snagged a view of something else. [TRENDING: 3 tropical waves surround Fla. |...
AstronomyCNET

NASA Curiosity rover snaps charming Mars 'plandid' selfie

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. Standard selfies just aren't enough anymore. NASA's Curiosity rover is (a few years late ) getting in on the Instagram "plandid" trend for planned candid photos. One key requirement of a successful plandid is to not stare into the camera. It has to look casual, like you were unaware of the snapshot. Curiosity has it down.
AstronomySmithonian

Explore Stunning 360-Degree Panoramic Views of Mars in New NASA Video

On July 3, 2021, NASA’s Mars Curiosity Rover captured astonishing panoramic photos of the Red Planet’s unique landscape on Mount Sharp. The images, later assembled into a tour-like video, reveal that Curiosity had cruised into a region consisting of salty sulfates that transition into another area enriched with clay minerals. The varying layers on Mount Sharp, located in the Gale Crater, may help researchers uncover how Mars became the arid environment it is today, reports Mike Wall for Space.com.
AstronomyCNET

Mars snow is dusty, and might even melt into liquid water

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. Back in 2008, NASA made a big announcement that its Phoenix lander had confirmed water ice near the surface of Mars. A team of researchers has taken a new look at what Phoenix found, combined it with data from NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, and used computer simulations to better understand the dustiness of the ice and what that can tell us about Mars' climate history.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceFlight Insider

New Shepard rocket launches to test new space technologies

Blue Origin’s suborbital New Shepard rocket flew its 17th mission, which was dedicated to testing payloads related to the future of space travel and lunar surface missions. The 59-foot-tall (18-meter-tall) New Shepard launched at 10:31 a.m. EDT (14:31 UTC) Aug. 26, 2021, from Blue Origin’s West Texas launch site in Corn Ranch. It was the company’s 17th suborbital mission to date — NS-17. Unlike the last mission on July 20, this flight did not have any people aboard.
Aerospace & DefenseClickOnDetroit.com

Mars helicopter completes 12th flight, provides important science

The small helicopter that landed on Mars with rover Perseverance has exceeded expectations, flying for the 12th time on the red planet and capturing the landscape like never before. NASA’s small helicopter Ingenuity has been flying on Mars for weeks, helping with the science mission after arriving with the Mars...

Comments / 1

Community Policy