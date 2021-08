LSU offensive lineman Austin Deculus met with the media on Tuesday to break down the end of fall camp, starting preparations for UCLA and much more. On the challenge of preparing with the offensive line banged up: "When you look into it, it's a little bit of a setback in that case because you have guys out, but really what people wouldn't know is that we have those guys that won't be able to go full speed, are still out there getting those mental reps to where they're not losing a step whenever it comes to the game mentally.