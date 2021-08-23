How to Protect Kids from COVID
Tim Rutherford would not have bothered to test himself if his elementary school-aged daughter hadn’t tested positive first. Even her test was precautionary; Rutherford (an alias) told the Hill Rag that his daughter was robust and healthy. Rutherford and his wife were fully vaccinated, but were still exercising caution: all were wearing masks in public where they could not socially-distance; their daughter didn’t even go into grocery stores. When dining out, it was always outdoors.midcitydcnews.com
