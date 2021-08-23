Shedding pounds on the Flambeau

Come to Cleary Lake Regional Park, Prior Lake, and join staff as we help you adapt a boat to your body and abilities and then take to the lake! Start on land for individualized adaptations to boats and paddles and prepare to get on the water. Practice paddle strokes and maneuvering your boat and go on a tour of the lake. Designed for new to intermediate paddlers with disabilities. All equipment, including high-back seats with side supports, and extra staff provided; if you have a seat pad you would like to use and are comfortable getting it wet, please bring it. Cost is $25 and reservations are required by two days prior. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation. This program is for ages 8+.