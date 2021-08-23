Shedding pounds on the Flambeau
So life is crazy. Lots of bad came my way, but I’m heading to the Flambeau to heal. This past week I loaded the canoe on the old Chevy and packed the truck with camping and fishing gear as well as my pup Ruby who is in the end stages of a false pregnancy. My goal was to camp on the Flambeau Flowage, not hear any news, paddle troll for musky, stare at the sky, the water, and a campfire to heal my brain from a very nasty infection that just kicked my ass!www.apg-wi.com
