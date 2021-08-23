Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Shedding pounds on the Flambeau

By Mark Walters Outdoors Columnist
APG of Wisconsin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo life is crazy. Lots of bad came my way, but I’m heading to the Flambeau to heal. This past week I loaded the canoe on the old Chevy and packed the truck with camping and fishing gear as well as my pup Ruby who is in the end stages of a false pregnancy. My goal was to camp on the Flambeau Flowage, not hear any news, paddle troll for musky, stare at the sky, the water, and a campfire to heal my brain from a very nasty infection that just kicked my ass!

www.apg-wi.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#False Pregnancy#Chevy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Books & Literaturemoabtimes.com

Pounding Sand

My freedom to swing my fist in the air ends at his nose. A paid subscription is required to access this content. Please log in or Subscribe Today to continue reading.
Payson, AZPayson Roundup

Bull elk shedding velvet for fall rut

They’re all over town. And it almost seems like they own the place — strolling through neighborhoods in all four quadrants of Payson and crossing streets and highways without even looking. If you walk, bike, or drive anywhere in Payson or the surrounding area, you have a good chance to...
Hobbiesoutdoorchannelplus.com

Don't Sleep on Late-Summer Slabs

Crappie fishing is still strong through early fall, if you know where to find them. The sporadic deep weedline stretched along a quarter-mile section of shoreline, connecting two main-lake points. The reservoir’s clear water allowed submerged weed growth out to a depth exceeding 15 feet. It's a fishy spot where...
Hobbiesoutdoorchannelplus.com

Center Console Flip-Top Scissor-Style Duck Boat Blind

A Quebec Hunter's Aluminum Boat and Flip-Top Blind Prove Deadly for Ducks and Geese. After navigating the rocky St. Lawrence River in the predawn darkness, Roger Yanik and his hunting partner, Fred Mondou, arrived at one of Yanik's favorite hunting spots. It was cold that morning in November 2020, but the chill would soon burn off with the sunrise.
HobbiesNews Channel Nebraska

Outdoors: Late summer fishing report

Smallmouth bass are being relocated as part of a restoration project to one of Two Rivers' Recreation Area's lakes. Some of the bass are being stocked in new reservoirs in southern Nebraska. Lake McConaughny is hosting a new Walleye Tournament Series. The national catch & release series is quickly becoming...
HobbiesParis Post-Intelligencer

Kentucky Lake fishermen have short honeymoon with cool snap

Kentucky Lake’s fishing scene was the beneficiary of a rare early August cool snap this week that brought a touch of fall to the early morning air. Anglers had a little hurdle with some northeast wind but it was a small price to pay for the lower humidity and temperatures.
HobbiesWilliston Daily Herald

Pair of Sidney anglers win at fishing tournament

A pair of Sidney residents won a portion of a recent fishing tournament in North Dakota. Scott Schmidt and Chad Dunwald won the Big Fish- Day 1 category of the Drayton Catfish Capital Challenge, which lasted from Friday, August 6 to Saturday, August 7 in Drayton. To win that honor...
Animalsoutsider.com

‘Wicked Tuna’: What is the Most Amount of Fish Caught by a Winner in a Single Season?

The rough and open waters off the coast of Massachusetts are the livelihood for tuna fishermen. Since 2012, National Geographic has brought Wicked Tuna into the homes of America, detailing the winter tuna season from Gloucester. Atlantic bluefin tuna is one of the most lucrative catches in the North Atlantic. Just over a dozen of these fish can fetch upwards of $120,000 for a commercial fisherman.
Animalsdakotanewsnow.com

Enemy Swim battling to keep zebra mussels out

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Last year’s infestation of zebra mussels in northeastern South Dakota lakes have raised awareness among the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks, as well as those on the water. And one lake community is taking steps to ensure that infestation doesn’t make it any further.
Plattsburgh, NYPress-Republican

Lucas grabs early lead in latest Lake Champlain fishing tournament

PLATTSBURGH — Berkley pro Justin Lucas of Guntersville, Alabama, caught 15 scorable bass Friday weighing 50 pounds, 2 ounces, to grab the early lead in Group B after their Day 1 Qualifying Round at the Toyota Stage Six at Lake Champlain. Lucas will bring a 5-pound, 15-ounce lead into Group B’s Qualifying Round finale on Sunday.
Scott County, MNscott.mn.us

Adapted Lake Kayaking

Come to Cleary Lake Regional Park, Prior Lake, and join staff as we help you adapt a boat to your body and abilities and then take to the lake! Start on land for individualized adaptations to boats and paddles and prepare to get on the water. Practice paddle strokes and maneuvering your boat and go on a tour of the lake. Designed for new to intermediate paddlers with disabilities. All equipment, including high-back seats with side supports, and extra staff provided; if you have a seat pad you would like to use and are comfortable getting it wet, please bring it. Cost is $25 and reservations are required by two days prior. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation. This program is for ages 8+.
Hobbiesoutdoorchannelplus.com

32 Lures, Tactics to Catch Late-Summer Bass

From topwaters to deep jigs, here's what's new to put bass in the boat now and into early fall. Late summer can often be a challenging time for bass anglers. Sweltering temperatures affect fish immensely, and they can similarly make days on the water a bit unpleasant for anglers as well.
Hobbieswunc.org

How To Catch The Elusive Musky Fish, Release It And Still Have It As A Trophy

Imagine catching a trophy fish and celebrating with a mount of your big catch on the wall, but only after you actually released the fish back into the lake. That's happening now in Wisconsin's Northwoods, a north central area of the state with more than 3200 lakes, streams and rivers, as anglers turn to replica trophies to celebrate snagging the notorious musky—a freshwater predator that can span up to 5 feet and weigh up to 70 lbs.
HobbiesOutdoor Life

The Best Braided Fishing Lines for Bass

When low stretch is critical for sensitivity and hook setting power, anglers reach for braided fishing lines. There is an increasingly diverse selection of lines for various purposes or for all-arond use, but the options can make choosing the best braid for you difficult. I’ve had the privilege of fishing braids from all corners of the market and I’ve narrowed down the choices to the best of the best.
Boats & WatercraftsPosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

Looks Like It Could Be A Short Boating Season This Summer

I remember dry summers in Minnesota but none I can remember have been this dry or the water levels this low in the lakes. We have a cabin up by Detroit lakes and the water level is pretty low. Last week, about a third to a quarter of our dock was actually in the water. Our pontoon, so far, has just a couple of inches of leeway before it'll be stuck on the lift.
Hobbiesthepampanews.com

Fishing Report on Area Lakes

Lake Meredith: SLOW. Water stained; 77 degrees; 48.93 feet low. Bass are good early in the morning and later in the evening on minnows and artificial baits, try some top-waters as well. Catfish are very good on crawlers, minnows, shrimp and stinkbaits. Crappie are good hitting minnows and artificial baits. Walleye are good on crawlers, minnows and artificial baits. Once you find them they are biting. Try hitting humps, underwater structure early morning and late evening and night seem more productive.
Highland County, OHTimes Gazette

Dog Pound Pet of the Week

This beautiful, gentle girl with a charming personality is Paris, the Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week. Paris is well-behaved and clearly accustomed to a leash. She shows every sign of being house-trained and is comfortable meeting new people and other dogs. She appears to be 2-3 years old and weighs about 60 pounds. To meet Paris or any of the dogs at the dog pound, call 937-393-8191 for an appointment with the dog warden.
Wisconsin StateAPG of Wisconsin

Fall programs kick off at Copper Falls

Copper Falls State Park staff and their companion Friends group are capping off the summer season with a few more programs for local communities and visitors enjoying the park’s opportunities to swim, fish, camp, paddle and hike. Late summer programs are scheduled at the park in August:. On Saturday, Aug....

Comments / 0

Community Policy