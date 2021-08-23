Cross-border pot deals getting more creative

As I look back to 2018, it is crazy to see that equity investments in the U.S. cannabis industry outpaced actual cannabis sales that year. Nationwide cannabis sales in 2018 were just shy of $10 billion while equity investments in the industry came in around $12 billion. Anyone who has been involved in or following the cannabis industry for a few years can recall announcement after announcement of various companies raising gobs of capital primarily based on projections and a nice logo. Unfortunately, 2018 and 2019 saw the majority of these investments squandered due to a variety of issues ranging from regulatory hurdles to compliance, to over taxation, over valuations, greedy management teams, and the list goes on. However, there was a silver lining here as the cream really began to rise to the top with high-quality operators beginning to emerge and something really wild started happening – a few businesses actually became profitable.