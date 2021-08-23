Highlights and goals: Sampdoria 0-1 AC Milan in Serie A 2021-22

Cagliari drew 2-2 with Spezia in the first game of the season while Milan won 1-0 away to Sampdoria. Here's are storylines, how you can watch the match on Paramount+ and more:. Milan:As they attempt to win the title for a first time in ten years, Milan has high expectations. The team lost Gianluigi to PSG in the most difficult loss. However, Mike Maignan has proven more efficient than his predecessor. They will just have to hope that they can be more creative in their attack. Brahim Diaz, who joined from Real Madrid last season on loan, looks the part. But we won't really know how this team can perform until Zlatan Ibrahimovic's return. They'll have to get Olivier Giroud into a rhythm with his new teammates. Milan should win this match comfortably.