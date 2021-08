Viddy Wabindato is a pretty typical 16-year-old girl with the special distinction of being named Ashland county Fair queen for 2021. But unlike any other fair queen, Wabindato has an additional cause for pride in her accomplishment. She is the first Bad River tribal member to be named to the ceremonial position in living memory of fair officials, certainly in the 58 years that the fair has been located in Marengo.