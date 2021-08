On Monday, the boys JV golf team traveled to Brentwood golf course to play in the Midview Invitational Tournament. The Bulldogs won the tournament with a team score of 327. This total was 17 strokes better than the second-place team. The Bulldogs were led by Peyton Kaititus who had a score of 79 which was the third best score overall. The Bulldogs were also helped out by Lucas Hand who had an 82, Sam Sedlacek with an 83, and Jake Platner with an 83. Aiden Neff also helped out with an 86 and Rowan Seymour finished out the scoring with an even 100. Overall, it was a great day for the Bulldogs.