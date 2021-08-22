Cancel
Technology

IDC DevOps Report: Addressing the Challenge of Adopting and Scaling DevOps

Infoworld
 5 days ago

In today's expanding digital business climate, it is imperative that organizations adopt DevOps as a means for moving faster and with more agility, making it easier to adapt to changing market demands and exploiting emerging opportunities. This research examines the current state of DevOps adoption and offers guidance on how organizations can scale DevOps across their application portfolio. This discussion includes building the right foundation, velocity, adoption, and leveraging 3rd Platform technologies. Read more in the IDC report.

www.infoworld.com

