IDC DevOps Report: Addressing the Challenge of Adopting and Scaling DevOps

New research from IDG and Verizon provides a window into the priorities, successes, and challenges of technology buyers. This white paper explores the four critical IT investment priorities identified in the survey: workplace collaboration, network connectivity and resiliency, cybersecurity, and customer experience. Pursuing each of the four priority areas requires progress on a number of underlying tasks and initiatives specific to each area. Some activities are further along than others; see how you stack up against your peers across these critical investment areas.