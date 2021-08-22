Mainframe Hacks

Cancel
If this story doesn’t sound familiar to you, there’s a good reason for that: you may rarely read an account like this in the press. But make no mistake: these events do happen. We know, because BMC Software has been involved in their remediation after the fact. In fact, the method described above is taken directly from an actual real-world incident.

UEFAThe Hacker News

Beware! New Android Malware Hacks Thousands of Facebook Accounts

A new Android trojan has been found to compromise Facebook accounts of over 10,000 users in at least 144 countries since March 2021 via fraudulent apps distributed through Google Play Store and other third-party app marketplaces. Dubbed "FlyTrap," the previously undocumented malware is believed to be part of a family...
Electronicshowtogeek.com

Hackers Are Already Tricking Apple’s iPhone Photo Scanner

There’s been a lot of talk regarding Apple’s CSAM (Child Sexual Abuse Material) scanner. Now, the scanner is back in the news again, as it appears that hackers could be one step closer to tricking the CSAM scanner and creating false positives. The Issue With Apple’s CSAM Scanner. A Reddit...
SoftwareZDNet

Researchers discover new AdLoad malware campaigns targeting Macs and Apple products

SentinelLabs has released a new report about the discovery of a new adware campaign targeting Apple. After identifying AdLoad as an adware and bundleware loader currently afflicting macOS in 2019, the cybersecurity company said it has seen 150 new samples of the adware that they claim "remain undetected by Apple's on-device malware scanner." Some of the samples were even notarized by Apple, according to the report.
Cell PhonesLight Reading

T-Mobile confirms it was hacked

We have been working around the clock to investigate claims being made that T-Mobile data may have been illegally accessed. We take the protection of our customers very seriously and we are conducting an extensive analysis alongside digital forensic experts to understand the validity of these claims, and we are coordinating with law enforcement.
TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

Microsoft warns Office 365 users over this sneaky phishing campaign

Microsoft's Security Intelligence team has shared details about an ongoing phishing email scam that cleverly employs various detection evasion techniques to trick most automated filters and users in its attempt to garner Microsoft Office 365 credentials. Phishing attacks have skyrocketed with the prevalence of remote working, and have become one...
Computer SciencePosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Hackers could poison open-source code on the internet

Cornell Tech researchers have discovered a new type of online attack that can manipulate natural-language modeling systems and evade any known defense. The new online attack has possible consequences ranging from modifying movie reviews to manipulating investment banks’ machine-learning models to ignore negative news coverage that would affect a specific company’s stock.
InternetPosted by
TechRadar

More and more phishing scams are using Google Meet links

Cybersecurity researchers have noticed a sharp increase in phishing attacks that rely on Google’s open redirects using Google Meet and Google DoubleClick. The use of the open redirects allows threat actors to camouflage malicious links as trustworthy ones and get them past a majority of email security solutions. “Most email...
Cryptogizadeathstar.com

ABOUT THAT $600,000,000 CRYPTO-CURRENCY HACK

This article was spotted and shared by T.M. (thank you!), and for me, it's a bit of an "I told you so." One of the early "selling points" for crypto-currencies was the difficulty of hacking them. Now, I've been one of those who have been arguing that there is (1) no system that humans don't inevitably find a work-around, and (2) this is especially true of cyber-systems, and (3) the confident predictions of "science" usually fall by the wayside at some point. I remember reading somewhere that when railroads first started making their appearance, that some "experts" assured us that the human body would never be able to withstand speeds greater than 30 m.p.h. The RMS Titanic (or if you prefer, the Olympic) was said to be unsinkable. Another "woops". The Castle Bravo hydrogen bomb test ran away far beyond its predicted yield because (so we were told) the lithium-7 in the fuel was not thought to be able to enter the fusion reaction. Yet another "woops." Mankind would never be able to fly heavier-than-aircraft. One more woops.
SoftwareHackRead

Google shares details of unpatched Windows AppContainer vulnerability

Microsoft was informed about the vulnerability by Google but the company claimed it to be a “non-issue” and that it “will not fix it.”. On Thursday, Google Project Zero researcher James Forshaw shared details of a Windows AppContainer vulnerability after Microsoft backtracked on its previous stance of not fixing the flaw and announcing to address it soon.
SoftwareEntrepreneur

What Makes a Clever Hack?

British technology writer Danny O’Brien, in 2003, interviewed people he considered to be the most productive folks he knew. This group included computer programmers who implemented simple and technical strategies to improve their work. For example, they would rely on text documents to remember important information, like birthdays and to-dos. They could then search for this information when they needed to access it.
Jobsbleepingcomputer.com

You can post LinkedIn jobs as almost ANY employer — so can attackers

EXCLUSIVE: Anyone can create a job listing on the leading recruitment platform LinkedIn on behalf of just about any employer—no verification needed. And worse, the employer cannot easily take these down. Now, that might be nothing new, but the feature and lax verification on career websites pave the ways for...
Technologyclassixphilly.com

T-Mobile Gets Hacked…Again

T-Mobile is going through another Cyber Security Attack. Last weekend Motherboard, gathered information following a claim that T-Mobile was investigating a post on an underground criminal dark web forum. A seller on the website was looking to sell the information of more than 100 million former and current T-Mobile users. T-Mobile confirmed the rumors in a press release detailing more information.
SoftwareNetwork World

Video: Executive’s Guide to Secure DevOps

Whether you want to call it DevSecOps or SecDevOps or DevOps with a security angle, siloed security is no longer an option. Gone are the days where the security team can hold all the relevant knowledge for an IT organization and personally enact all the security checks on software code or infrastructure hosting applications. There are too many new applications and features being deployed, too much infrastructure spun up and down daily.
SoftwareNetwork World

BMC Automated Mainframe Intelligence Offerings Accelerate Mainframe Modernization

BMC Software has been doubling down on z/OS mainframe software products and services. The acquisition of Compuware brings mainframe application development and DevOps capabilities, while the acquisition of RSM Partners (now BMC Mainframe Services) adds mainframe software and security knowledge and services. The acquisitions have expanded BMC's mainframe footprint, strengthening the company's ability to compete in heavily contested mainframe software markets.
SoftwareNetwork World

AI ROI: Computer Vision

As business leaders investigate the excitement surrounding artificial intelligence (AI), they continually find evidence of AI’s massive return on investment (ROI) a potential. In fact, McKinsey’s 2020 survey on the state of AI cites examples from different industries where businesses attribute at least 20% of their earnings to AI. According to the survey: “Respondents in automotive and assembly as well as in healthcare services and pharmaceuticals and medical products are the most likely to say their companies have increased investment.”
SoftwareNetwork World

Mainframe and Security: Current Trends, Key Capabilities

Aberdeen's analysis of a survey of more than 1,000 organizations using mainframes shows that they continue to have a positive, growth - oriented, and strategic position within the enterprise computing infrastructure. Download this report to learn more.
ComputersNetwork World

As the IoT Grows, an Automated Management Platform Emerges

Network management in the age of the IoT has become increasingly complicated and splintered. Different people manage different systems, using tools that don’t speak the same language. The fragmentation has made it difficult for managers to monitor performance and spot problems. But with the latest unified management platforms, it’s possible...

