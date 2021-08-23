Procycling magazine seeks deputy editor

Rating – 3.5/5. Michael S. Rodriguez is an indie filmmaker that has really impressed me over the years. I’ve been following his work for several years now and I love watching how much he grows between each short and feature length film he releases. He’s delivered some seriously chilling horror tales along with some sci-fi fun and a few exploitation flicks with all of them receiving positive reviews from me. When he reached out to me to check out his crime short Dealings I was on board. I couldn’t wait to see what kind of new film he had crafted for us. Thank you Michael for reaching out!