Procycling magazine seeks deputy editor

By Procycling
Posted by 
Cyclingnews
Cyclingnews
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Would you like to be part of the world's best road racing magazine? Procycling is recruiting now, for a new deputy editor. Procycling's ethos is simple: we emphasise quality, with the very best words and most beautiful pictures laid out in an elegant, classy package. The magazine is a labour of love for its staff, and we are as passionate about journalism, writing, photography, reportage and analysis as we are about road cycling, the world's greatest sport.

www.cyclingnews.com

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews

ABOUT

Cyclingnews is the passionate cycling fan's first port of call for news, race results, tech, live race coverage, race photography, interviews, features, diaries, video content, fitness and forums.

 https://www.cyclingnews.com
