Procycling magazine seeks deputy editor
Would you like to be part of the world's best road racing magazine? Procycling is recruiting now, for a new deputy editor. Procycling's ethos is simple: we emphasise quality, with the very best words and most beautiful pictures laid out in an elegant, classy package. The magazine is a labour of love for its staff, and we are as passionate about journalism, writing, photography, reportage and analysis as we are about road cycling, the world’s greatest sport.www.cyclingnews.com
