Georgetown, OH

Jesse Smith, 89

Ripley Bee
Ripley Bee
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZJyhW_0baHh5mO00

Jesse Smith passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021 in Georgetown, Ohio at the age of 89. He was born to the late Joseph and Martha (nee Adams) Smith on July 15, 1939 in Ravenna, Kentucky.

Jesse is survived by his loving son Duane Smith of Sardinia, Ohio; and two siblings Robert Joseph Smith of Modesta, Michigan, and Ruth Ann Reed of Williamsburg, Ohio; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.

Jesse was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 54 years Romona June Smith; and siblings May Peters, William Smith, Mortimer “Bonnie” Smith, Arnold Smith, Charles Smith, James Smith, Elmo Smith, and an infant brother.

Jesse was retired from Steelcraft after after 29 years of service. Jesse was a member of the Mt. Orab Lions Club, and was a Mastor Mason and Scottish Rite with New Harmony Lodge #435 F&AM, Mt. Orab, Ohio.

Funeral Servies will be held on Friday, August 27, 2021 at 11:00 am at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice St., Mt. Orab, OHio 45154. A visitation will be held the night before on Thursday, August 26, 2021 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Interment will follow the services at Brown’s Chapel Cemetery.

If you chose to memorial donations may be directed to the ALZHEIMER’S RESEARCH FOUNDATION 17901 Hunting Bow Cir #102, Lutz, FL 33558, https://www.alzheimersresearchfoundation.com/.

https://www.ripleybee.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/web1_jesse-smith-copy.jpg

