Asia-Pacific Markets Soar; Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Aims to Bounce Back From Bear Territory

By Sarah Lavallee
financesecond.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs per trading reports received early on Monday morning, Asia -Pacific shares rose as Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index made a comeback after falling into a bear market last week. The Hang Seng index increased by 1.32 percent, while the shares of the China-based tech conglomerate Tencent shot up by 3 percent. The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing saw its shares shoot up by almost 6 percent.

