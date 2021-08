Stock futures are pointed higher this morning, as investors await Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole symposium for clues as to the central bank's next steps regarding stimulus. Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) futures are aiming for an 83-point pop, after yesterday snapping a four-day win streak. S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) futures are looking to bounce back, too, after tumbling from their record highs. Traders are also looking ahead to consumer sentiment data, and digesting news from Afghanistan, where explosions at Kabul airport killed at least 13 U.S. service members.