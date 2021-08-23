Avery Daigle: Sharing Her Eventing Journey

Young eventer Avery Daigle’s star is on the rise and it’s hard for her not to get excited talking about her goals and dreams. At 17 years old, she knows exactly what she wants: to compete in the upcoming 2* Young Rider team challenge and the North American Youth Team Challenge Finals. She is also excited that she will be riding on the eventing team for Texas A&M in the fall, and like most teens, Avery will be chronicling her horse journey on Instagram under the username eventing.my.mares.