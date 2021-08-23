Avery Daigle: Sharing Her Eventing Journey

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleYoung eventer Avery Daigle’s star is on the rise and it’s hard for her not to get excited talking about her goals and dreams. At 17 years old, she knows exactly what she wants: to compete in the upcoming 2* Young Rider team challenge and the North American Youth Team Challenge Finals. She is also excited that she will be riding on the eventing team for Texas A&M in the fall, and like most teens, Avery will be chronicling her horse journey on Instagram under the username eventing.my.mares.

Animalsouraynews.com

From Joy to an Angel: the story of some special horses

In 1983 and 1984, I trained a cutting horse named Sonitas Joy. We won $320,000 in a year and a half. Her owner decided to retire her and breed her. Since she was such an exceptional mare, stallion owners were offering to breed her for free to promote their stallion. At that time, Doc Olena was the most popular stallion in the cutting horse industry. He was 20 years old and nearing the end of his…
Pleasant Hill, OReugeneweekly.com

Horse Whisperer

Agustin Cisneros was nine years old the first time he rode a horse and rounded up cattle. He was in Mexico, on his grandfather’s ranch near Guadalajara when his father placed him on a horse and told him to go lead a group of cows into a field. “My dad...
Middlefield, CTsidelinesmagazine.com

A Love for Ponies and Horses Brings Great Opportunities

I just finished school at Frank Ward middle school and hoping to do online school next year. I’ve been riding since I was a baby. I ride with all the trainers at Heritage Farm in Katona, New York — Andre Dignelli, Dottie Barnwell-Areson, Patricia Griffith and Laena Romond. I also train with my mom at Epic Farm in Middlefield, Connecticut.
Reno, NVPosted by
This Is Reno

4-H youth show off wild horses before auction

Six 4-H youth showed off their horse training skills this past weekend at the Halter-started Wild Horse & Burro Event and Adoption Auction at University of Nevada, Reno Equestrian Center. The youth members each received a young wild horse (and one a wild burro) around 1 year old to work with for 100 days.
Baton Rouge, LAWest Side Journal

PET SPOTLIGHT: Dior

Dior is a very sweet and calm cat. She is shy at first but she will slowly warm up to you, and bond with you. All cats and kittens in the adoption program are examined by a veterinarian, vaccinated with age appropriate vaccinations, spayed/neutered, and micro-chipped prior to leaving the shelter. The adoption fee for cats is $25. Companion Animal Alliance. 2550 Gourrier Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70820 phone: 225-408-5360.Open 7 days a week - 10 am to 5 pm. Please contact the shelter for more information. Email is best foster@caabr.org.
Greenville, NCWITN

Saving Graces: Teddy

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Teddy is the Saving Graces 4 Felines kitten of the week. Saving Graces says Teddy is very active and likes to cuddle. Erin Precythe with the organization said they named him “Teddy” because he’s like a little Teddy Bear. Teddy would be good in any home, he...
AnimalsPosted by
My Country 95.5

Cowboy Walks Huge 1600-Pound Steer Into Petco

The national chain pet store, Petco, has a famous leashed pet in the store rule. One man decided to put that rule to the test with one of the largest animals I've ever seen. The official NBC Montana Facebook page recently (August 6th, 2021) shared the video of this awesome test, along with a caption that read:
thechronicleonline.com

Tami's Ride: Local woman wrapping up her 50 state journey

The Chronicle first reported earlier this year that Scappoose resident Tami Garner would embark on a fifty state journey to raise $50,000 for the NW Chapter of ALS as a tribute to her husband. When her husband Gary Garner died from ALS/ Lou Gehrig’s disease on March 20, Garner, 53,...
AnimalsPosted by
People

Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause Asks Animal Lovers to 'Adopt Don't Shop' in New PETA Campaign

Chrishell Stause is taking a break from matching humans with homes to give some animal lovers advice on finding their next pet. The Selling Sunset star has partnered with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) for the animal rights organization's new campaign promoting pet adoption. PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the campaign, which includes posters of Stause, 40, cuddling up to her rescue pup Gracie adorned with phrases like "Adopt Don't Shop" and "Give a Shelter Dog a Dream Home."
Kentucky StatePosted by
Only In Kentucky

Hit The Trails On Horseback With This Family Friendly Horse Farm In Kentucky

Is it possible to be a Kentuckian and not love horses? It’s possible, but not likely. The world may know us for horse racing, but there are a number of other horse-related activities you can enjoy in the Bluegrass State. From Kentucky Horse Park to horse farm tours and overnights with horses grazing nearby, we can’t get enough. If you’ve been wanting to experience a horseback riding trail in Kentucky with your family, Misty Ridge Farm in Melbourne is a wonderful option. With a two-hour guided tour that takes you through beautiful scenery, you’ll love hitting the trails on horseback.
Animalsk105.com

Filly tosses jockey at Ellis Park, runs on highway for two miles

A 2-year-old filly was living up to her name when she got loose and ran onto the highway alongside cars before being apprehended Saturday. The filly, named Bold and Bossy and making her racing debut, got loose on the way to the starting gate at Ellis Park in Kentucky. Her jockey, Miguel Mena, was thrown off. The filly ran off the track and over a levee, heading for Hwy 41. Bold and Bossy kept running while trainers, police and deputies chased her in their vehicles.
Macon, GA41nbc.com

Blanche Farms mourns loss of 5 horses, continues providing riding lessons

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Blanche Farms in Macon continues to provide riding lessons, even after facing tragedy this week. Blanche Farms opened in 2015, to provide rising lessons for people of all ages. Owner of the farm, Margaret Blanche, says they had the best instructors along with the finest horses. On Tuesday...
PetsSanta Barbara Edhat

Dog of the Week: Sparky

Available For Adoption: Sparky is a super cute 2-year-old terrier/poodle mix ( best guess). He has a lot of fun energy and likes a couple long walks a day. He likes children and would be a good family dog, though he is a bit hesitant around men. Sparky likes squeaky toys and chasing a ball. Sparky is very smart and good at rolling over and shaking hands. Sparky does not bark much, but whines when he is anxious. Sparky was altered recently and is getting better about marking. Sparky is leash trained, crate trained and housebroken too! If you’re interested in adopting Sparky please visit our website at www.sparkrescue.org and submit a dog adoption application thank you.
Celebritiestheclevelandamerican.com

At sea, Miss Universe, Andrea Mesa, catches all eyes

This year Andrea Mesa, Representative Mexico As crowned The beauty of the universe That is why from that moment his life changed forever. Native Chihuahua At 26, she became the third Mexican in history to achieve this recognition. In 1991 he won Lupita Jones And then Simina Navret, In 2010.
PetsPosted by
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Viral Senior Dog Page Has Adorable Denver Dog Up for Adoption

If you ever find me crying while scrolling through Facebook, it's probably because I'm looking at Susie's Senior Dogs. Started by Erin O'Sullivan, the fiancée of Humans of New York founder Brandon Stanton, the non-profit works to find loving homes for older dogs. The organization's latest featured canine is Pharaoh,...
PetsPosted by
QuadCities.com

Meet Our Puppers Of The Week: Nina And Skylar!

QuadCities.com wants to feature your dog in our new Pupper Of The Week feature!. Just send a picture of your pet with their name, your name, and a sentence or two about them and we’ll post their pic and story on QuadCities.com. Message your doggo pics and info to Sean@QuadCities.com....
PetsPosted by
Reader's Digest

15 Best Dogs for Seniors

Affectionate, loyal, nurturing: There are lots of reasons why dogs make great companions for seniors. Not only do dogs provide comfort and friendship, but they also help keep seniors healthy and encourage sociability. In fact, a 2019 study found that people who owned dogs were more likely to maintain better heart health and be more active, than those without pets. “Dogs give seniors a reason to get up and move—and walking a dog keeps them fit,” explains Anita Kinscher-Juran, DVM, a veterinarian at VCA Midpark Animal Hospital in Middleburg Heights, Ohio. Another plus: When you get out of the house for that walk, you have more chances to be social, too, from greeting neighbors on the street to impromptu conversations with fellow dog owners.
Entertainmentallthatsinteresting.com

George And Willie Muse, The Black Brothers Who Were Kidnapped By The Circus And Billed As ‘Martians’

Born with a rare form of albinism in the Jim Crow South, George and Willie Muse were spotted by a cruel showman and forced into a life of exploitation. In America’s era of sideshow “freaks” in the early 20th century, many people were bought, sold, and exploited like prizes for indifferent circus promotors. And perhaps no performer’s tale is as harrowing as that of George and Willie Muse.

