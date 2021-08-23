League One promotion odds: Sunderland, Portsmouth, Lincoln City and Ipswich Town's price to reach Championship - according to leading outlet
Carl Winchester scored the only goal of the game. But head coach Lee Johnson missed the strike but hailed the Northern Irishman's 'outstanding' performance at the Stadium of Light. Johnson was pondering changes when Winchester's deflected effort found the bottom corner, securing three crucial points for Sunderland. There was a...www.sunderlandecho.com
Comments / 0