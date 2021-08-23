Cancel
Premier League

League One promotion odds: Sunderland, Portsmouth, Lincoln City and Ipswich Town's price to reach Championship - according to leading outlet

Sunderland Echo
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarl Winchester scored the only goal of the game. But head coach Lee Johnson missed the strike but hailed the Northern Irishman's 'outstanding' performance at the Stadium of Light. Johnson was pondering changes when Winchester's deflected effort found the bottom corner, securing three crucial points for Sunderland. There was a...

www.sunderlandecho.com

Carl Winchester
#Sunderland#Ipswich Town#Portsmouth#Lincoln City#The Northern Irishman#League One To#Plymouth Argyle
Soccer
Premier League
Sports
SoccerSunderland Echo

Lee Johnson gives injury update on Sunderland goalkeeper Lee Burge

Burge was withdrawn from the starting XI during the warm up ahead of Sunderland’s 1-0 win over AFC Wimbledon on Saturday after suffering a minor leg injury, and was absent from the squad as the Black Cats booked their place in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Aiden O’Brien deserves the spotlight – Sunderland boss Lee Johnson

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson was thrilled to see Aiden O’Brien take the limelight after his hat-trick fired his side to a dramatic 3-2 win at Blackpool in the Carabao Cup. The 27-year-old Republic of Ireland international completed a first hat-trick since 2015 in stoppage time to send the Sky Bet League One Black Cats into the third round at the expense of their Championship opponents, earning high praise from Johnson.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Is Barrow AFC vs Aston Villa on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Carabao Cup fixture

The League Cup second round sees Premier League side Aston Villa pitted against fourth-tier Barrow AFC.After winning promotion to League Two a couple of seasons ago, Barrow finished 21st last term - their first season in the football league in almost half a century. They beat Scunthorpe United in the EFL Cup first round to book their spot against Villa.Dean Smith’s team picked up their first win of the campaign over the weekend, Danny Ings helping Villa beat Newcastle 2-0, but it will likely be a much-changed team this time out.They have won this competition five times in their history,...
Premier LeagueSunderland Echo

Newcastle United coach leaves to join Sunderland’s League One rivals, Mexican striker is linked with the Toon as Arsenal remain interested in goalkeeper

Here, we round-up the latest NUFC transfer news and gossip. Newcastle United’s Under-23 coach Chris Hogg has left the club to join MK Dons as assistant to newly-appointed manager Liam Manning. Following the announcement of Hogg’s departure, Academy Manager Steve Harper said: "This is a great opportunity for Chris to...
Sunderland Echo

League One news round-up: Sunderland set to sign West Ham defender on loan while Doncaster Rovers bring in Black Cats target

Sunderland have once again delved into the Premier League loan market and are reportedly set to sign West Ham centre-back Fred Alves on loan, according to Roker Report. The 21-year-old joined David Moyes’ side in January, arriving for £1 million from Silksborg, and the Hammers are now looking to provide him with some vital first team experience elsewhere.
Premier LeagueTelegraph

Man City vs Norwich City betting tips: Premier League preview and odds

The second half to have the most goals is one of our expert’s Manchester City vs Norwich City betting tips for Saturday’s Premier League clash. Premier League champions Manchester City will be expected to bounce back from Sunday’s 1-0 defeat at Spurs when they welcome Norwich City to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Premier LeagueSunderland Echo

Sunderland’s potential promotion rivals eye £750k deal and target Arsenal midfielder - Portsmouth and Ipswich Town talk

The Black Cats made it three wins out of three so far this campaign following 2-1 wins over Wigan Athletic in the league and Port Vale in the Carabao Cup. Lee Johnson has added five first-team players to his squad so far this window with Corry Evans, Alex Pritchard, Callum Doyle, Dennis Cirkin and Fred Alves arriving at the Stadium of Light.

