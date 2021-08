Band with Mullet, Horns, and Drums, Covers ‘Seems Like Teen Spirit’. I love bands that cover unexpected songs and rock them out. Have you ever heard of Too Many Zooz? My buddy in NYC tells me they’re kinda big deal up there. If you dig sweet jams courtesy of a drummer, trumpeter, and a saxist WITH A SWEET MULLET, then you’ll dig this band. Check out their take on Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’. They were supposed to be on tour with Big Freedia at The Mohawk on October 4th, but it looks like they might’ve cancelled. Keep your eyes and ears peeled for when Too Many Zooz might be rollin through town.