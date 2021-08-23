Cancel
New York City, NY

Delta deals bigger blow to U.S. economy in August, but most businesses still upbeat

By Jeffry Bartash
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
U.S. businesses suffered some erosion in growth in August for the third month in a row owing to the rise of the delta variant and ongoing shortages of labor and materials, a pair of new surveys show.

