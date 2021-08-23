Cancel
DripDrop, NVFC Partner to Provide Dehydration Relief to Volunteer Firefighters

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the second year, DripDrop Hydration, a leading rehydration therapy company, and the National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC), the leading association representing the volunteer fire, EMS, and rescue services, have teamed up to provide dehydration relief to volunteer firefighters. DripDrop is providing 200,000 sticks of their oral rehydration solution (ORS) to volunteer fire departments across the U.S. The donation comes as fire departments continue to battle severe wildfires, summer heat, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

