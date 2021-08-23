Home sales rise as the limited number of properties on the market improves
While the inventory picture remains fairly grim, signs of improvement in July represent a major source of relief to home buyers.www.marketwatch.com
While the inventory picture remains fairly grim, signs of improvement in July represent a major source of relief to home buyers.www.marketwatch.com
MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.https://www.marketwatch.com/
Comments / 0