Economy

Gold futures settle back above $1,800 as U.S. dollar retreats

By Myra P. Saefong, Mark DeCambre
MarketWatch
 10 days ago
Gold futures settle higher on Monday, supported partly by weakness in the U.S. dollar, leading prices back above the key $1,800-an-ounce mark.

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

