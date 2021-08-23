Pearblossom Man, 64, Hit by Car and Killed
A 64-year-old Pearblossom man was killed when he ran across Pearblossom Highway in Little Rock and was struck by a car, authorities said today.kfiam640.iheart.com
A 64-year-old Pearblossom man was killed when he ran across Pearblossom Highway in Little Rock and was struck by a car, authorities said today.kfiam640.iheart.com
More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!https://kfiam640.iheart.com
Comments / 1