SifChain Lists on AscendEX
Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. AscendEX is thrilled to announce the listing of the SifChain token (ROWAN) under the pair USDT/ROWAN on Aug 24 at 1 p.m. UTC. In celebration of its latest listing, AscendEX will join together with the team at SifChain to launch two limited-time promotional events, running from Aug 24, 1:00 p.m. UTC to Aug 31, 12:00 a.m. UTC. These exclusive events will offer participants a chance to win pooled rewards worth up to 120,000 USDT.cryptonews.com
