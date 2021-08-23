Cancel
Obituaries

Jeffrey Alan Young

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGIBSON — Jeffrey (Jeff) Alan Young, 60, of Gibson, passed away Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 at UNC Hospital, Chapel Hill. He was born in Bristol, Tennessee, on Nov. 9, 1960 to Joe and Jerry Young. He was preceded in death by his mother, Jerry Young; brother, Jim Young; and grandson,...

