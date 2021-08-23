Cancel
Obituaries

David Arnold Roberts

By Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory
richmondobserver
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCKINGHAM — David Arnold Roberts, 67, of Rockingham, went to be with his Lord Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 at Moses Cone Hospital, Greensboro. He was a lifelong resident of Richmond County, born Nov. 15, 1953, son of David Bruce Roberts and Eunice Deese Roberts. Arnold was owner/operator of Arnold’s Automotive...

richmondobserver.com

Spencer, IAkicdam.com

Arnold Dodge, 92, of Spencer

Funeral services for 92-year-old Arnold Dodge of Spencer will be Thursday, August 19th, at 10:30 a.m. at Warner Capel in Spencer with burial and military services at Fairview Cemetery in Langdon. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge...
Religiontexasmetronews.com

New Pastor set to lead Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church

A pastoral search has ended after more than a year, with Dr. Carlos D. Williams named as the fourth senior pastor to lead the historic Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church (Pilgrim Rest), 1819 N. Washington Ave., in Dallas. Dr. Williams will preach his first sermon at the church, Sunday, August...
Natchez, MSNatchez Democrat

Wendy Marie Williams

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Wendy Marie Williams, 39, of Natchez, who died August 15, 2021 at Merit Health in Natchez will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 23, 2021, at the Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery Natchez, officiated by Pastor Joe Pickett under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
Sumter, SCItem

ELINDA GAIL HARRISON

Elinda Gail Harrison, 62, died on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital, Sumter. She was born on March 11, 1959, in Manning, a daughter of Andretta Houston Harrison and the late Joe Nathan Harrison. Funeral services for Miss Harrison will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday...
Pulaski, VANRVNews

Blankenship, John Gregory

John “Greg” Gregory Blankenship, age 61 of Pulaski, died after a lengthy fight Friday, August 7, 2021. His fight on earth was getting boring so he thought to himself, “What would Chuck Norris do?” So, he decided to ask Jesus for an arm-wrestling match. And regardless of the results, he is a winner.
Sanford, NCThe Sanford Herald

Tamara Ann Wicker

SANFORD — Tamara Ann Wicker, 49, of Sanford, transitioned into eternal rest on Tuesday (08/17/21) at her home.. Tamara was born on July 14, 1972, to Virginia Burch and Charles Wicker. She was also blessed with extra parents, Bobby Jackson and Naomi and Terry Robinson. Thank you for reading!. Please...
Sweet Springs, MOkmmo.com

CODY DIERKING

Cody Austin Dierking, 22, of rural Sweet Springs, MO, passed away Friday, August 20, in rural Grand Pass. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, August 27, at First Baptist Church, 8 North Odell Avenue in Marshall, with William W. Harlow officiating. Burial will follow in Blackburn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church.
Newport, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

RIP Timothy J. Donahue

Timothy J. Donahue, age 37, of Hyannis, Massachusetts, passed away unexpectedly on August 9, 2021. Timothy was born in Newport to Timothy and Marie (Mahoney) Donahue. Timothy attended Rogers High School where he was a talented athlete and worked most recently as a painter and carpenter. He enjoyed the beach, spending time with his close group of friends, watching football with his family, and raising his beloved dog, Mooch.
Seymour, INTribTown.com

Edward Lloyd Howard

Edward Lloyd Howard, 72, of Seymour, passed away on August 19, 2021, in Indianapolis. He was born in 1949 to the late Edward H. and Dorothy E. (Cronquist) Howard in Rhode Island. Edward was the retired owner of Seymour Auto Supply and Ed’s Golf Carts. He moved around often since his dad was an officer of the United States Navy. The place he spoke of the most was Kwajalein Island (Marshall) Islands. While there, they hunted shells and loved the beach life. The family settled in Seymour after his father retired from the Navy. Ed went to work for his father at Seymour Auto Supply for many years until he purchased the business from him.
Luzerne County, PAThe Citizens Voice

Mr. and Mrs. Ashton

The children of Robert and Mary Ann Ashton announce their parents’ 50th wedding anniversary. Bob and Mary Ann (Siedlecki) Ashton were married on Aug. 7, 1971, at the Exaltation of the Holy Cross Church in Buttonwood, Hanover Twp.
Liberty, SCyourpickenscounty.com

Arnold’s gives back to Liberty

Arnold’s of Liberty on Aug. 2 hosted a reopening and Give Back Day. Owner Gary Durkee gave $1,000 to the Liberty Community Scholarship. Pictured, above left, Tracy Morgan, secretary of the Liberty Community Scholarship, receives the donation from Durkee. Above right is Morgan with new Arnold’s manager Kevin Hamilton. Below, a huge crowd came out for the event, including Kelly Gilstrap, Mike and Charlene McClellan, Anna James, Morgan, Sherry Haithcock and Dan Carpenter. Arnold’s of Liberty is a full-service restaurant located at 7252 Moorefield Memorial Highway in Liberty, beside the Spinx near the intersection of U.S. highways 123 and 178.
Sanford, NCThe Sanford Herald

Charlene Denise McLean

SANFORD — Charlene Denise McLean, 48, of Sanford, transitioned into eternal rest on Tuesday (08/03/21) at her home. Flowers are accepted through Wednesday at Knotts Funeral Home. The funeral is 2 p.m. Thursday at Knotts Funeral Home. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or sign up for a new...
Summerton, SCItem

DOROTHY PRINGLE CHOICE

Funeral services for Dorothy Pringle Choice will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Weldon Auditorium, 7 Maple St., Manning, SC 29102 with the Rev. W.T. Johnson, of Taw Caw Baptist Church, officiating and the Rev. David Brown as eulogist. Interment will follow at Hillside Memorial Park, Sumter. The...
New Franklin, MODemocrat-Leader

Harold Henry Kerr II

Harold Henry Kerr II, of New Franklin, passed away at his home on August 7, 2021. He was 59 years old. Harold was born on May 17, 1962, in El Cajon, California to Harold and Opal (Longmire) Kerr. …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We...
Lamar, MOLamar Democrat

ROBBIE KING

LAMAR - Robbie Sue (Johnston) King was born August 29, 1930, in White Plains, KY to Lewis and Blanche (Allen) Johnston. The family moved to Wayne, MI during WWII, where Lewis worked at the Willow Run Bomber Plant. This is where Robbie met the love of her life, Wilford Eugene King, after he returned from serving overseas in the Army. They were united in marriage June 24, 1950. To this union four children were born. The family remained in Westland, MI until moving to Lamar in 1969, where Robbie resided until her health prompted her move to her son Bill’s home in Little Rock, AR earlier this year.
Littlefield, TXlambcountyleadernews.com

BLAKE MOORE

BLAKE MOORE, new member of the Littlefield Rotary Club, introduced himself Thursday at noon. He was the program for Rotarian Sue Williamson. Moore is the new General Manager of Lamb County Electric Coop, Inc. He and wife, Laura, and three children still reside at Tahoka. They will relocate to Littlefield, as soon as they can find a place. He grew up at Welch, and after graduation, earned his Texas Tech degree in Agri Business. Before making the move, he was employed by Lyntegar Electric Cooperative, which covers Lynn, Terry and Garland Counties (thus the name). (Staff Photo by Joella Lovvorn)
Lamar, MOLamar Democrat

DANIEL LYNN JENKINS

Daniel Lynn Jenkins, 30, of Lamar, Missouri, passed on to his next adventure on Thursday, July 29, at his parent’s home with his family loving on him. Dan was born August 29, 1990, in Springfield, Missouri, to Dennis Lynn Jenkins and Kathryn Mary (Finley) Jenkins. His family returned to Lamar in June 1991 and he graduated from Lamar High School in 2009. Dan was stoked to be a woodworker at Meek's Door Shop Production in Lockwood. He was a member of Sound Tribe Sector 9 (STS 9) family and was the founder of Hot Ham World Wide.
Indianapolis, INTribTown.com

Richard Ellis Johnson

Richard Ellis Johnson, 78, of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed from this life to his eternal life on August 9, 2021. He was born on April 14, 1943 in Patoka, Indiana to Ellis and Margaret Beck Johnson. After graduating from Patoka High School, Dick attended Vincennes University and finished his Bachelors and Masters Degrees at Indiana State University. He spent 35 devoted years teaching middle school and coaching girls and boys athletics at Greensburg, Seymour, and Princeton, Indiana. Dick is survived by his wife of fifty-one years, Barbara (Babs) Johnson, three children, David, Ellen, and Becky, granddaughter Gabby, and daughter-in-law Jen. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Jerry Redman, Judy Miser, Martha Nell Clouse and Kate Davis and by his brother, Bruce Johnson. At age twelve Dick chose Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. He was a member of Patoka United Methodist Church, until moving to Indianapolis in 2016 when he transferred his membership to Center United Methodist Church. Supporting missions programs was important to Dick, particularly Gospelink and Wheeler Mission Ministry in Indianapolis. Favorite pastimes were following St. Louis Cardinal baseball and IU basketball.
Imlay City, MItricitytimes-online.com

Janice K. Fowler

Janice K. Fowler passed away July 28, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Janice graduated from Clarkston High School in 1983. She attended Oakland Community College, where she obtained her Registered Nursing degree and was the president of her class graduating in 1989. She worked at St. Joseph Hospital in Pontiac. Janice started at Bay Nursing in 1997 as a RN field case manager and Director of Nursing. She retired in 2020 after caring and serving many patients for over 30 years. Janice loved the outdoors and working around her yard, including gardening. She enjoyed kayaking on the Au Sable River and local lakes. She loved watching wildlife in her yard, including bird watching, and she had many bluebird boxes where they would nest each year. She loved spending time with her family and will be missed by many.
Obituariestimesnewspapers.com

William L. (Bill) Haines

Haines, William L. (Bill) passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at the age of 75. Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Dorothy Brady Haines. He was a loving father to Elizabeth (Paul) Brenden and Lee (Brian) Hansen, and a cherished grandfather to Brady and Claire Hansen. He was also a dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

