Albert Lea, MN

Fatal UTV Crash Near Albert Lea

By Andy Brownell
KFIL Radio
KFIL Radio
 3 days ago
Wells, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Mankato man has been identified as the victim of a deadly crash involving an all-terrain utility vehicle northwest of Albert Lea. The Freeborn County Sheriff's Office says the fatal incident was reported Saturday afternoon at a rural property near Freeborn Lake about 5 miles northeast of Wells and 10 miles from Albert Lea. A news release says 30-year-old Derek Lindely of Mankato was driving the UTV when he lost control when he entered a rural road running the property and the all-terrain vehicle rolled in the ditch.

103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota.

 https://kfilradio.com
Rochester, MNPosted by
KFIL Radio

Rochester Man Injured in Motorcycle Crash

Spring Valley, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was injured earlier this week in a motorcycle crash near Spring Valley. Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge says 25-year-old Casey Swanton was driving a motorcycle on a rural highway when he crashed Monday night. The incident was reported just before 8:30 p.m.
Saint Paul, MNPosted by
KFIL Radio

Minnesota Traffic Wrecks on Wednesday Kill Three, Injure Six

St Paul (KROC AM News) - It was a deadly day on Minnesota roads Wednesday as traffic wrecks killed at least three people and injured several others. A motorcyclist was killed while driving in a Twin Cities area highway construction zone. The Minnesota State Patrol says the victim was driving on I-94 in Maple Grove around 4:00 am when he crashed. The State Patrol says “The rider entered the construction zone, drifted left off the roadway and rolled several times, coming to a rest in the left ditch.” The man was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene. He was identified as 67-year-old Norlyn Nelson of Becker, Minnesota.
Owatonna, MNPosted by
KFIL Radio

Owatonna Man Admits to Federal Charge For ‘Sawed-Off Shotgun’

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - An investigation launched by the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office has led to an Owatonna man's conviction on a federal weapon's charge. A news release issued by the US Attorney for Minnesota says 22-year-old Dayton Charles Sauke has pleaded guilty to possession of an unregistered firearm, specifically, a "sawed-off" shotgun. The charges in the case indicated, based on information received by Olmsted County authorities, Sauke met with and showed the "short-barreled" gun to undercover agents.
Kasson, MNPosted by
KFIL Radio

Kasson Woman Among Three Hurt in Crash on Highway 14

Kasson, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Kasson woman and a couple from New Ulm were transported to St. Marys Hospital following a traffic crash Saturday afternoon on Highway 14 in Dodge County. The State Patrol says 84-year-old Kenneth Brueske of New Ulm was driving an SUV east on Highway 14...
Rochester, MNPosted by
KFIL Radio

Former Rochester Man Arrested in Austin Shooting Case

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A former Rochester man with a long criminal history was among the two men arrested by police in Austin in connection with a shooting investigation. Austin police chief David Mckichan says the investigation began Friday morning when police received a complaint about two vehicles chasing...
Rochester, MNPosted by
KFIL Radio

Rochester Police Respond to 2 Violent Domestic Incidents

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were arrested by Rochester police following separate violent domestic incidents early today. Police Lieutenant Tom Faudskar says the first incident was reported around 12:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Fifth Avenue Southeast. The responding officers were told a 30-year-old Rochester woman was banging on the front door, and when no one answered, she slipped inside through a window and stabbed her boyfriend in the neck.
Minnesota StatePosted by
KFIL Radio

MN Drunk Driver’s Police Chase Ends With Off-Road on Train Tracks [WATCH]

A Minnesota driver's drunken spree led police off-road and even included a dangerous stretch on train tracks. A video out of Winona County shows a wild police chase with a dangerous, drunk driver. Posted to the MN Safety Youtube channel August 22, 2021 the incident originally occurred March 23 according to the video's text details. The eight and a half minute-long video begins with dashboard camera footage from a Winona State Trooper following a red pickup truck at night. According to the video, the driver of the pickup had previously been stopped in a lane of traffic on the freeway. The deputy had made contact with the driver who said he was "ok." A short time later, however, the deputy observed the same driver travelling at over 100mph. The video begins as the deputy is now following the driver, who can be seen taking a right turn and appearing to pull over.
Austin, MNPosted by
KFIL Radio

Bicyclist Injured in Hit and Run in Austin

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in Austin are requesting the public's help in a hit-and-run case. A news release says a woman or girl on a bicycle was struck by a car around 11:30 Friday morning at the intersection of First Avenue and Fourth Street Southwest, a couple of blocks south of Austin High School. The driver of the white sedan fled the scene by driving east on First Avenue.
Rochester, MNPosted by
KFIL Radio

Large Amounts of Fentanyl and Ecstasy Seized in Rochester Raids

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is reporting the arrests of three people following two drug raids in Rochester this week. Sheriff's Captain James Schueller says large amounts of fentanyl and ecstasy were seized in the raids on Wednesday and Thursday. The first occurred in the 800 block of Forest Hills Drive Southwest and resulted in the arrests of 50-year-old Tasha Stewart and 40-year-old Richard Hill on multiple felony drug charges. Schueller reported that investigators seized 273 ecstasy pills, 17 suspected counterfeit Percocet pills, along with some marijuana and marijuana wax.
Rochester, MNPosted by
KFIL Radio

Prosecutors Seek Aggravated Sentence For Rochester Murder Suspect

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Olmsted County prosecutors have filed notice of their intent to seek an aggravated sentence for the most recent murder to occur in Rochester. A motion recently filed in Olmsted County Court by the Olmsted County Attorney's Office says, if convicted, a sentence longer called for by state guidelines would be warranted because of Derrick Days past history of violent crimes. The court filing indicates 28-year-old South St. Paul man was convicted of a Crime Committed for Benefit of a Gang in 2015 and being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm in 2016.
Rochester, MNPosted by
KFIL Radio

Rochester Police Respond to Reports of Two Shootings

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester Police responded to two separate reports of shootings Thursday night. Lieutenant Tom Faudskar says the first was reported around 8 PM when a 29-year-old man arrived at St. Mary's Hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot wound on his foot. He told officers he was leaving the Thursday's Downtown event when some unknown assailants shot at him.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
KFIL Radio

Owatonna Man Admits to Gunning Down a Man in Minneapolis

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Owatonna man today pleaded guilty to a murder that occurred in Minneapolis earlier this year. 28-year-old Mubarak Musse was accused of a fatal shooting outside a Minneapolis market on March 15th and entered a guilty plea to a second-degree murder charge following an evidentiary hearing in Hennepin County Court this morning. The hearing was scheduled about two months after the judge in the case ruled that Musse was competent to stand trial.

