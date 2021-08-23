Fatal UTV Crash Near Albert Lea

A Minnesota driver's drunken spree led police off-road and even included a dangerous stretch on train tracks. A video out of Winona County shows a wild police chase with a dangerous, drunk driver. Posted to the MN Safety Youtube channel August 22, 2021 the incident originally occurred March 23 according to the video's text details. The eight and a half minute-long video begins with dashboard camera footage from a Winona State Trooper following a red pickup truck at night. According to the video, the driver of the pickup had previously been stopped in a lane of traffic on the freeway. The deputy had made contact with the driver who said he was "ok." A short time later, however, the deputy observed the same driver travelling at over 100mph. The video begins as the deputy is now following the driver, who can be seen taking a right turn and appearing to pull over.