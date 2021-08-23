Cancel
Richard Phillip Schafrath

Cover picture for the articleRichard Phillip Schafrath, 84, of Mansfield, passed on Sunday, August 15, 2021. The son of Norman and Mary (Star) Schafrath, Richard was born on March 21, 1937. Richard's life of 84 years encompassed a lot and he truly lived a story of accomplishment. A graduate of Wooster High School , a Veteran serving in the United States Air Force, a national champion at Ohio State, an All-Pro lineman for the Cleveland Browns, an Ashland County business owner, a United States Senator, and an author are the highlights of Richard's accomplishments.

