WPP buys tech firm Satalia, EasyJet taps Stephen Hester as new chair
The FTSE 100 is expected to open 53 points higher on Monday, having closed up 0.41% at 7,087.90 on Friday. WPP said it had bought Satalia, a technology company offering artificial intelligence solutions for clients, for an undisclosed sum. Satalia’s clients include BT, DFS, DS Smith, PwC, Gigaclear, Tesco and Unilever. The company builds technologies that helps clients change their business strategies and improve operational efficiency, WPP said on Monday.www.sharecast.com
