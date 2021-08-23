Cancel
WPP buys tech firm Satalia, EasyJet taps Stephen Hester as new chair

By Josh White
ShareCast
 4 days ago

The FTSE 100 is expected to open 53 points higher on Monday, having closed up 0.41% at 7,087.90 on Friday. WPP said it had bought Satalia, a technology company offering artificial intelligence solutions for clients, for an undisclosed sum. Satalia’s clients include BT, DFS, DS Smith, PwC, Gigaclear, Tesco and Unilever. The company builds technologies that helps clients change their business strategies and improve operational efficiency, WPP said on Monday.

