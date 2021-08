John Ramsden steps down as CEO; Fasham will assume the role effective 1st September 2021, with Ramsden remaining on the board until the end of the year. Sonardyne Group announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Stephen Fasham as Chief Executive Officer, taking over from John Ramsden who is stepping down from the role ahead of his retirement. Effective 1st September 2021, Stephen will move from his current role as Chief Operating Officer, with John remaining on the Board in an advisory capacity.