Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albert Lea, MN

Fatal UTV Crash Near Albert Lea

By Andy Brownell
Posted by 
AM 1390 KRFO
AM 1390 KRFO
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wells, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Mankato man has been identified as the victim of a deadly crash involving an all-terrain utility vehicle northwest of Albert Lea. The Freeborn County Sheriff's Office says the fatal incident was reported Saturday afternoon at a rural property near Freeborn Lake about 5 miles northeast of Wells and 10 miles from Albert Lea. A news release says 30-year-old Derek Lindely of Mankato was driving the UTV when he lost control when he entered a rural road running the property and the all-terrain vehicle rolled in the ditch.

krforadio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault, MN
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krforadio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Freeborn County, MN
Accidents
County
Freeborn County, MN
City
Albert Lea, MN
Local
Minnesota Traffic
Albert Lea, MN
Crime & Safety
Freeborn County, MN
Crime & Safety
Mankato, MN
Traffic
Mankato, MN
Accidents
City
Wells, MN
Mankato, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Mankato, MN
Albert Lea, MN
Traffic
Albert Lea, MN
Accidents
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Freeborn County, MN
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utv#Traffic Accident#Wells Mn Lrb#Utv#Olmsted Sheriff S Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
Related
Rochester, MNPosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

Rochester Man Injured in Motorcycle Crash

Spring Valley, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was injured earlier this week in a motorcycle crash near Spring Valley. Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge says 25-year-old Casey Swanton was driving a motorcycle on a rural highway when he crashed Monday night. The incident was reported just before 8:30 p.m.
Saint Paul, MNPosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Traffic Wrecks on Wednesday Kill Three, Injure Six

St Paul (KROC AM News) - It was a deadly day on Minnesota roads Wednesday as traffic wrecks killed at least three people and injured several others. A motorcyclist was killed while driving in a Twin Cities area highway construction zone. The Minnesota State Patrol says the victim was driving on I-94 in Maple Grove around 4:00 am when he crashed. The State Patrol says “The rider entered the construction zone, drifted left off the roadway and rolled several times, coming to a rest in the left ditch.” The man was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene. He was identified as 67-year-old Norlyn Nelson of Becker, Minnesota.
Owatonna, MNPosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

Owatonna Man Admits to Federal Charge For ‘Sawed-Off Shotgun’

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - An investigation launched by the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office has led to an Owatonna man's conviction on a federal weapon's charge. A news release issued by the US Attorney for Minnesota says 22-year-old Dayton Charles Sauke has pleaded guilty to possession of an unregistered firearm, specifically, a "sawed-off" shotgun. The charges in the case indicated, based on information received by Olmsted County authorities, Sauke met with and showed the "short-barreled" gun to undercover agents.
Owatonna, MNPosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

Trial Date Set For Attempted Murder Trial in Owatonna

Owatonna, MN (KROC-AM News) - A trial date has been set for a woman accused of a near-fatal stabbing in Owatonna earlier this year. 34-year-old Tierrah Wells has entered not guilty pleas to second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault charges. The Waseca woman is accused of stabbing a 42-year-old man with a kitchen knife at an apartment in Owatonna on March 30th. Emergency responders said the victim stopped breathing while they were administering first aid but they were able to revive him before he was airlifted to St. Mary's hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Wabasha County, MNPosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

Wabasha County Grand Jury Issues First Degree Murder Indictment

Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News) - A rural Zumbro Falls man was arraigned today in Wabasha County Court on charges contained in a grand jury indictment handed down two weeks ago. The indictment charges 45-year-old James Riley with first-degree murder for the death of his father in early March. He was previously charged with second-degree murder in the case. The indictment adds an allegation of premeditation and carries a sentence of life in prison if he is convicted.

Comments / 0

Community Policy