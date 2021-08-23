Fatal UTV Crash Near Albert Lea

St Paul (KROC AM News) - It was a deadly day on Minnesota roads Wednesday as traffic wrecks killed at least three people and injured several others. A motorcyclist was killed while driving in a Twin Cities area highway construction zone. The Minnesota State Patrol says the victim was driving on I-94 in Maple Grove around 4:00 am when he crashed. The State Patrol says “The rider entered the construction zone, drifted left off the roadway and rolled several times, coming to a rest in the left ditch.” The man was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene. He was identified as 67-year-old Norlyn Nelson of Becker, Minnesota.