Red, White, & Blue Parade in Greeley
The Second Annual Red, White and Blue car parade was held at the Bridge at Greeley, Assisted Living. The residents. loved the colorful display of cars and colors; as they passed by in style. The cars were decorated in the truest sense of ‘Patriotism.’ There were a variety of cars in the parade. A big shout out to Greeley Subaru, David Sloan, and team, they all jumped into the festivities and made the parade a grand 2nd annual success. Pictured are Tammy and James McCreery.www.50plusmarketplacenews.com
